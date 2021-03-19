Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Miami HEAT

Sunday, March 21st @ 1:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 12:30PM

Tipoff: 1:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season, after just playing Indiana this past Friday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 50-68 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.4 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. Additionally, Miami is ranked second in opponent field goal percentage (.445), second in opponent field goals made per game (38.6), third in points allowed (107.5), fourth in opponent fast break points (10.7) and fifth in defensive rating (108.9).

- Jimmy Butler has recorded eight double-figure rebound games this season, one short from tying his single season career high of nine which he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Miami is 9-1 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.