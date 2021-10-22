Gameday Rundown: First Business Trip of the Season
Catch the Action at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBATV
Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers
Saturday, October 23rd @ 7:00PM
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBATV
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT City Edition Dad Hat
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami - Dewayne Dedmon (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Kyle Lowry (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Victor Oladipo (Injury recovery, right knee) out. Indiana - Torrey Craig (Sore, left shoulder) questionable; Justin Holiday (Sprain, left ankle) questionable; Jeremy Lamb (Sore, right wrist) questionable; Caris LeVert (Sore, lower back) out; Kelan Martin (Strain, left hamstring) out; T.J. Warren (Fracture, left navicular) out.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Kyle Lowry is one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career, having currently done so 699 times.
- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 19 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 49-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history. Below are the longest such streaks in team history. (Robinson holds the current record of consecutive games at 57).
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|137.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|122.0
|95.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|123.0
|.531
|FG PCT.
|.467
|.381
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.430
|.429
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.362
|.645
|FT PCT.
|.875
|58.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|51.0
|38.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.0
|28.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|29.0
|8.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|2.00
|11.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.0
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|8.0
|2.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|10.0
NEXT UP: