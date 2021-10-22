Gameday Rundown: First Business Trip of the Season

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, October 23rd @ 7:00PM

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBATV

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT City Edition Dad Hat

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami - Dewayne Dedmon (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Kyle Lowry (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Victor Oladipo (Injury recovery, right knee) out. Indiana - Torrey Craig (Sore, left shoulder) questionable; Justin Holiday (Sprain, left ankle) questionable; Jeremy Lamb (Sore, right wrist) questionable; Caris LeVert (Sore, lower back) out; Kelan Martin (Strain, left hamstring) out; T.J. Warren (Fracture, left navicular) out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Kyle Lowry is one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career, having currently done so 699 times.

- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 19 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 49-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history. Below are the longest such streaks in team history. (Robinson holds the current record of consecutive games at 57).