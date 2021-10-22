Gameday Rundown: First Business Trip of the Season

Posted: Oct 22, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, October 23rd @ 7:00PM

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBATV

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT City Edition Dad Hat

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami - Dewayne Dedmon (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Kyle Lowry (Sprain, right ankle) questionable; Victor Oladipo (Injury recovery, right knee) out. Indiana - Torrey Craig (Sore, left shoulder) questionable; Justin Holiday (Sprain, left ankle) questionable; Jeremy Lamb (Sore, right wrist) questionable; Caris LeVert (Sore, lower back) out; Kelan Martin (Strain, left hamstring) out; T.J. Warren (Fracture, left navicular) out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Kyle Lowry is one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career, having currently done so 699 times.

- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 19 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 49-straight games, tying the second-longest streak in team history. Below are the longest such streaks in team history. (Robinson holds the current record of consecutive games at 57).

HEAT Category Opponent
137.0 POINTS PER GAME 122.0
95.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 123.0
.531 FG PCT. .467
.381 OPPONENT FG PCT. .430
.429 3-PT FG PCT. .362
.645 FT PCT. .875
58.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 51.0
38.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.0
28.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 29.0
8.00 STEALS PER GAME 2.00
11.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.0
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 8.0
2.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 10.0
