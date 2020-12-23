Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Season In Orlando

Game starts at 7:00PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Dec 22, 2020

Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic

Wednesday, December 23rd @ 7:00PM

Location: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:00PM (1 hour special)

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for their only match-up in the first half of the season.

- Wednesday night will mark our eighth time opening a season against Orlando.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series 3-1.

- We're 68-55 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 37-24 in home games and 31-31 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Gabe Vincent is questionable to play (Right Knee).

- Our eight season openers against the Magic are the most against any opponent, next on the list is Detroit and New York at three times each.

- Miami connected on 979 three-point field goals last season, the most in team history, while shooting them at a 37.9 percent accuracy, the second-highest percent in the entire league.

- The HEAT recorded at least 30 assists 17 different times last season, the most during a single-season in team history. 

- Miami made their sixth NBA Finals last season, becoming the first No. 5 seed to reach the Finals in league history. Since Miami’s first Finals in 2006, no other team has made more over that span.

