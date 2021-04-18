Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami HEAT

Sunday, April 18th @ 3:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 3:40PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Check league standings: view here

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Brooklyn won both previous contests.

- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 74-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- James Harden (Right Hamstring; Strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (Partially Torn ACL), Tyler Johnson (Right Knee; Soreness) and Chris Chiozza (Right Hand; Fractured Third Metacarpal) are all out.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 20-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.