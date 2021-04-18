Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Nets

Miami HEAT
Posted: Apr 17, 2021

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami HEAT

Sunday, April 18th @ 3:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Tipoff: 3:40PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Brooklyn won both previous contests.

- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 74-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- James Harden (Right Hamstring; Strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (Partially Torn ACL), Tyler Johnson (Right Knee; Soreness) and Chris Chiozza (Right Hand; Fractured Third Metacarpal) are all out.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 20-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.

HEAT Category Nets
106.3 POINTS PER GAME 119.0
107.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.3
.461 FG PCT. .495
.451 OPPONENT FG PCT. .463
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .391
.785 FT PCT. .806
41.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.3
43.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.1
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.8
7.64 STEALS PER GAME 6.73
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.0
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.8
4.21 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.18
