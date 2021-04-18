Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Nets
Game starts at 3:30PM on ESPN
Brooklyn Nets vs Miami HEAT
Sunday, April 18th @ 3:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: ESPN
Tipoff: 3:40PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Nets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Brooklyn won both previous contests.
- Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 74-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- James Harden (Right Hamstring; Strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (Partially Torn ACL), Tyler Johnson (Right Knee; Soreness) and Chris Chiozza (Right Hand; Fractured Third Metacarpal) are all out.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 39 occasions.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 20-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging a league-best 2.10 steals this season. He has currently recorded nine-straight multi-steal games, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.
|HEAT
|Category
|Nets
|106.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|119.0
|107.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.3
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.495
|.451
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.463
|.347
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.391
|.785
|FT PCT.
|.806
|41.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.3
|43.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.1
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.8
|7.64
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.73
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.0
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.8
|4.21
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.18
NEXT UP: