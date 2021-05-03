Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Mavs
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports HEAT
Dallas Mavericks vs Miami HEAT
Tuesday, May 4th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Check league standings: view here
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Dallas recorded a, 93-83, home win, their first victory against Miami since 2/27/17 as the HEAT have swept the three previous series, and have currently won 16 of the last 19 overall.
- The HEAT are 36-32 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-17 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) are out. Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) is questionable.
- Kristaps Porzingis (Right Knee; Soreness) is doubtful.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.9 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.9 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Mavs
|107.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.8
|107.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.0
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.454
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.460
|.349
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.359
|.790
|FT PCT.
|.774
|41.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.3
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.1
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.5
|7.88
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.20
|14.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.1
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.6
|4.03
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.34
NEXT UP: