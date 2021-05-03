Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Mavs

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, May 4th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Check league standings: view here

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Dallas recorded a, 93-83, home win, their first victory against Miami since 2/27/17 as the HEAT have swept the three previous series, and have currently won 16 of the last 19 overall.

- The HEAT are 36-32 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) are out. Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) is questionable.

- Kristaps Porzingis (Right Knee; Soreness) is doubtful.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.9 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.9 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.