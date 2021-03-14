Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 14, 2021

Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic

Sunday, March 14th @ 7:00PM

Location: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- So far this season, the teams have split their first two contests, with each winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.

- The HEAT are 69-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.

- Goran Dragić scored 20 points in the fourth quarter against Chicago. The 20 points were the most for a fourth quarter in his career and also tied for the fourth-most in a fourth quarter by a HEAT player in franchise history.

- The HEAT is currently only allowing 39.9 opponent points in the paint, the lowest scoring average in the NBA.

- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT has won nine of their last 10 games.

HEAT Category Magic
106.8 POINTS PER GAME 104.8
107.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.9
.462 FG PCT. .430
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .470
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .353
.788 FT PCT. .792
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.7
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.2
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.6
7.21 STEALS PER GAME 6.87
15.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
3.89 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.21
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter