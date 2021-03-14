Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win
Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic
Sunday, March 14th @ 7:00PM
Location: Amway Center - Orlando, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Magic meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, the teams have split their first two contests, with each winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.
- The HEAT are 69-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.
- Goran Dragić scored 20 points in the fourth quarter against Chicago. The 20 points were the most for a fourth quarter in his career and also tied for the fourth-most in a fourth quarter by a HEAT player in franchise history.
- The HEAT is currently only allowing 39.9 opponent points in the paint, the lowest scoring average in the NBA.
- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- The HEAT has won nine of their last 10 games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Magic
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|104.8
|107.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.9
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.430
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.470
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.353
|.788
|FT PCT.
|.792
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.7
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.2
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.6
|7.21
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.87
|15.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|3.89
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.21
NEXT UP: