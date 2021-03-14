Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Miami HEAT at Orlando Magic

Sunday, March 14th @ 7:00PM

Location: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- So far this season, the teams have split their first two contests, with each winning on their home court as Miami has currently won four of the last five overall.

- The HEAT are 69-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out.

- Goran Dragić scored 20 points in the fourth quarter against Chicago. The 20 points were the most for a fourth quarter in his career and also tied for the fourth-most in a fourth quarter by a HEAT player in franchise history.

- The HEAT is currently only allowing 39.9 opponent points in the paint, the lowest scoring average in the NBA.

- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT has won nine of their last 10 games.