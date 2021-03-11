Gameday Rundown: HEAT Unveil Trophy Gold Against Magic

Orlando Magic vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, March 11th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

- Earlier this season, the Magic recorded a, 113-107, win in Orlando against Miami on 12/23, but the HEAT have won three of the last four matchups overall.

- The HEAT are 68-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 37-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami has allowed just 23 or fewer points in nine of their last 13 quarters.

- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Jimmy Butler recorded three-straight triple-doubles from 2/15 – 2/18, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record consecutive triple-doubles.