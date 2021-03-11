Gameday Rundown: HEAT Unveil Trophy Gold Against Magic
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Orlando Magic vs Miami HEAT
Thursday, March 11th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Magic meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.
- Earlier this season, the Magic recorded a, 113-107, win in Orlando against Miami on 12/23, but the HEAT have won three of the last four matchups overall.
- The HEAT are 68-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 37-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Miami has allowed just 23 or fewer points in nine of their last 13 quarters.
- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Jimmy Butler recorded three-straight triple-doubles from 2/15 – 2/18, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record consecutive triple-doubles.
|HEAT
|Category
|Magic
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|105.6
|108.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.2
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.432
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.471
|.353
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.356
|.795
|FT PCT.
|.791
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.4
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.3
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.8
|7.11
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.00
|15.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.1
|3.83
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.22
NEXT UP: