Gameday Rundown: HEAT Unveil Trophy Gold Against Magic

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 10, 2021

Orlando Magic vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, March 11th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Magic meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

- Earlier this season, the Magic recorded a, 113-107, win in Orlando against Miami on 12/23, but the HEAT have won three of the last four matchups overall.

- The HEAT are 68-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 37-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis) and Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) are out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- Miami has allowed just 23 or fewer points in nine of their last 13 quarters.

- The HEAT have used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 8-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Jimmy Butler recorded three-straight triple-doubles from 2/15 – 2/18, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record consecutive triple-doubles.

HEAT Category Magic
106.8 POINTS PER GAME 105.6
108.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.2
.462 FG PCT. .432
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .471
.353 3-PT FG PCT. .356
.795 FT PCT. .791
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.4
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.3
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.8
7.11 STEALS PER GAME 7.00
15.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.1
3.83 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.22
