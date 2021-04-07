Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Complete Season Sweep Of Lakers
Game starts at 7:30PM on TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami HEAT
Thursday, April 8th @ 7:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: TNT
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 96-94, road win in Los Angeles on 2/20. With a win, the HEAT will sweep the season series for the seventh time and the first since the 2014-15 campaign.
- The HEAT are 28-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.
What to watch for:
- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Tyler Herro (Left Foot; Soreness) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just one steal short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- The HEAT dished out 34 assists vs. MEM on 4/6, marking their 10th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 8-2 (.800) record over that span.
|HEAT
|Category
|Lakers
|106.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.0
|107.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.8
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.476
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.453
|.346
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.353
|.787
|FT PCT.
|.741
|42.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.2
|44.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.0
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.5
|7.31
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.59
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.6
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.0
|4.10
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.53
NEXT UP: