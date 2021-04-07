Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Complete Season Sweep Of Lakers

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 96-94, road win in Los Angeles on 2/20. With a win, the HEAT will sweep the season series for the seventh time and the first since the 2014-15 campaign.

- The HEAT are 28-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Tyler Herro (Left Foot; Soreness) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just one steal short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- The HEAT dished out 34 assists vs. MEM on 4/6, marking their 10th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 8-2 (.800) record over that span.

HEAT Category Lakers
106.5 POINTS PER GAME 110.0
107.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.8
.460 FG PCT. .476
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .453
.346 3-PT FG PCT. .353
.787 FT PCT. .741
42.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.2
44.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.0
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.5
7.31 STEALS PER GAME 7.59
14.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.6
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.0
4.10 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.53
