Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Complete Season Sweep Of Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, April 8th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 96-94, road win in Los Angeles on 2/20. With a win, the HEAT will sweep the season series for the seventh time and the first since the 2014-15 campaign.

- The HEAT are 28-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Tyler Herro (Left Foot; Soreness) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just one steal short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- The HEAT dished out 34 assists vs. MEM on 4/6, marking their 10th 30-assist game of the season, posting an 8-2 (.800) record over that span.