Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Lakers In Finals Rematch

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday, February 20th @ 8:30PM

Location: Staples Center - Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0, and has now won four-straight against Miami.

- The HEAT are 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded three consecutive triple-doubles, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record at least two-straight. His last two have come on a back-to-back road set, becoming just the 11th player in NBA history to post consecutive triple-doubles on a back-to-back road sets.

- Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each posted a triple-double on 2/18 at SAC. They are the only pair of HEAT teammates to each record a triple-double in the same game, having also accomplished the feat last season on 12/10/20 vs. ATL.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 10 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.