Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Lakers In Finals Rematch
Game starts at 8:30PM on ABC
Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers
Saturday, February 20th @ 8:30PM
Location: Staples Center - Los Angeles, California
TV: ABC
Tipoff: 8:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Lakers meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.
- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0, and has now won four-straight against Miami.
- The HEAT are 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded three consecutive triple-doubles, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record at least two-straight. His last two have come on a back-to-back road set, becoming just the 11th player in NBA history to post consecutive triple-doubles on a back-to-back road sets.
- Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each posted a triple-double on 2/18 at SAC. They are the only pair of HEAT teammates to each record a triple-double in the same game, having also accomplished the feat last season on 12/10/20 vs. ATL.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 10 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.
|HEAT
|Category
|Lakers
|107.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.4
|110.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.9
|.465
|FG PCT.
|.487
|.450
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.450
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.358
|.788
|FT PCT.
|.750
|42.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.3
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.4
|25.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|6.86
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.13
|16.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.2
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|3.86
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.07
NEXT UP: