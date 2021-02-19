Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Lakers In Finals Rematch

Game starts at 8:30PM on ABC
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 19, 2021

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday, February 20th @ 8:30PM

Location: Staples Center - Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Tipoff: 8:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0, and has now won four-straight against Miami.

- The HEAT are 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded three consecutive triple-doubles, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record at least two-straight. His last two have come on a back-to-back road set, becoming just the 11th player in NBA history to post consecutive triple-doubles on a back-to-back road sets. 

-  Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each posted a triple-double on 2/18 at SAC. They are the only pair of HEAT teammates to each record a triple-double in the same game, having also accomplished the feat last season on 12/10/20 vs. ATL.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 10 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.

HEAT Category Lakers
107.2 POINTS PER GAME 112.4
110.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.9
.465 FG PCT. .487
.450 OPPONENT FG PCT. .450
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .358
.788 FT PCT. .750
42.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.3
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.4
25.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
6.86 STEALS PER GAME 7.13
16.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.2
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
3.86 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.07
