Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Knicks At The Garden

Miami HEAT at New York Knicks

Monday, March 29th @ 7:30PM

Location: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Knicks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- Miami won both previous matchups this season and with a win would sweep the series for the second time in three seasons.

- The HEAT are 61-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-18 in home games and 27-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols), Kendrick Nunn (Right Ankle; Sprain), KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) and Victor Oladipo (Head; Cold) are all out. Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- The HEAT have used 20 different starting line-ups this season.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

- Max Strus is shooting 91.7 percent (22-of-24) on two-point field goals this season.

- Bam Adebayo has dished out 213 assists and blocked 46 shots this season, currently only one of two players in the NBA with at least 200 assists and 40 blocks, joining only Giannis Antetokounmpo.