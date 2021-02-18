Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Kings In Sacramento

Miami HEAT at Sacramento Kings

Thursday, February 18th @ 10:00PM

Location: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Kings meet for the second time in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, we recorded a one-point, 105-104, win in Miami.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 41-23 alltime versus the Kings during the regular season, including 27-6 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double last night at GS, after also posting a triple-double in his previous game at LAC on 2/15, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in nine consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Udonis Haslem also had a nine-game streak from 12/30/11 – 1/13/12.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.