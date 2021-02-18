Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Kings In Sacramento
Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Sacramento Kings
Thursday, February 18th @ 10:00PM
Location: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM
Tipoff: 10:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Kings meet for the second time in the first half of the season.
- Earlier this season, we recorded a one-point, 105-104, win in Miami.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.
- The HEAT are 41-23 alltime versus the Kings during the regular season, including 27-6 in home games and 14-17 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Jimmy Butler recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double last night at GS, after also posting a triple-double in his previous game at LAC on 2/15, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in nine consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Udonis Haslem also had a nine-game streak from 12/30/11 – 1/13/12.
- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Kings
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.9
|110.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|119.3
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.478
|.449
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.484
|.352
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.368
|.788
|FT PCT.
|.721
|42.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.1
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|25.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.7
|6.79
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.59
|16.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.2
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|3.93
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.30
NEXT UP: