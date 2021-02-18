Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Kings In Sacramento

Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 18, 2021

Miami HEAT at Sacramento Kings

Thursday, February 18th @ 10:00PM

Location: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Kings meet for the second time in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, we recorded a one-point, 105-104, win in Miami.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 41-23 alltime versus the Kings during the regular season, including 27-6 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double last night at GS, after also posting a triple-double in his previous game at LAC on 2/15, becoming the first player in HEAT history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in nine consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Udonis Haslem also had a nine-game streak from 12/30/11 – 1/13/12.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Kings
106.8 POINTS PER GAME 113.9
110.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 119.3
.463 FG PCT. .478
.449 OPPONENT FG PCT. .484
.352 3-PT FG PCT. .368
.788 FT PCT. .721
42.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.1
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.9
25.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.7
6.79 STEALS PER GAME 6.59
16.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.2
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
3.93 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.30
