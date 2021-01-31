Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Kings In Saturday Night Showdown
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Sacramento Kings vs Miami HEAT
Saturday, January 30th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 41-22 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 27-5 in home games and 14-17 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Udonis Haslem (Personal Reasons) and Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Tonight is the third of a first half season-long six-game homestand.
- The HEAT have used 13 different starting line-ups in their 18 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field
|HEAT
|Category
|Kings
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.9
|111.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|120.4
|.467
|FG PCT.
|.471
|.452
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.489
|.347
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.379
|.780
|FT PCT.
|.715
|41.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.4
|44.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.2
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.2
|6.39
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.53
|17.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|3.67
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.53
NEXT UP: