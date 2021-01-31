Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Kings In Saturday Night Showdown

Sacramento Kings vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, January 30th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 41-22 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 27-5 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Udonis Haslem (Personal Reasons) and Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight is the third of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The HEAT have used 13 different starting line-ups in their 18 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field