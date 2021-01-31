Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Kings In Saturday Night Showdown

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 30, 2021

Sacramento Kings vs Miami HEAT 

Saturday, January 30th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 41-22 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 27-5 in home games and 14-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Udonis Haslem (Personal Reasons) and Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight is the third of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

-  The HEAT have used 13 different starting line-ups in their 18 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field

HEAT Category Kings
106.2 POINTS PER GAME 112.9
111.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 120.4
.467 FG PCT. .471
.452 OPPONENT FG PCT. .489
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .379
.780 FT PCT. .715
41.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.4
44.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.2
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.2
6.39 STEALS PER GAME 6.53
17.2 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
3.67 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.53
