Gameday Rundown: HEAT Host The Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, October 29th @ 7:30PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Left Knee (Bruise) - Kyle Lowry, Probable, Right Elbow (Bursitis) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G-League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Right Knee (Injury Recovery); Charlotte: Terry Rozier, Questionable, Right Ankle (Sprain) - PJ Washington, Doubtful, Right Knee (Sprain) - Vernon Carey Jr., Out, G-League (On Assignment) - JT Thor, Out, G-League (On Assignment) - Scottie Lewis, Out, G-League (Two-Way) - Arnoldas Kulboka, G-League (Two-Way).

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 67-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami enters their first back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MEM. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-The HEAT’s bench is averaging 46.3 points this season, the highest in the NBA. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 185 points, second by only two points to tonight’s opponent, the Hornets (187), as Charlotte has played in one additional game (5).

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 52-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

-The HEAT will honor Bam Adebayo tonight during halftime for helping the U.S. Men’s National Team win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. As part of the ceremony, a new Olympic banner will be unveiled where it will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of former HEAT players and Olympic gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.