Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Hornets On 2nd Night Of B2B

Miami HEAT at Charlotte Hornets

Sunday, May 2nd @ 8:00PM

Location: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- So far this season, Charlotte has recorded wins in both previous meetings, but Miami has won four of the last six in Charlotte. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 66-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 27-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Duncan Robinson connected on his 500th career three-point field goal last night at CLE in just his 152nd career game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 500th three. Below are the fastest players in league history to hit their 500th career trey.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded 99 steals this season, just one short from his eighth-straight 100-steal season, which would tie for the longest active streak in the NBA (James Harden).

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.2 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.5 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Max Strus is shooting 90.6 percent (29-of-32) on two-point field goals this season.