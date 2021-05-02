Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Hornets On 2nd Night Of B2B
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports HEAT
Miami HEAT at Charlotte Hornets
Sunday, May 2nd @ 8:00PM
Location: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Check league standings: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, Charlotte has recorded wins in both previous meetings, but Miami has won four of the last six in Charlotte. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 66-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 27-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson connected on his 500th career three-point field goal last night at CLE in just his 152nd career game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 500th three. Below are the fastest players in league history to hit their 500th career trey.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded 99 steals this season, just one short from his eighth-straight 100-steal season, which would tie for the longest active streak in the NBA (James Harden).
- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.2 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.5 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.
- Max Strus is shooting 90.6 percent (29-of-32) on two-point field goals this season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Hornets
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.8
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.0
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.458
|.453
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.466
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.377
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.763
|41.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.5
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.9
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.9
|7.84
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.86
|14.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.1
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.9
|4.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.92
NEXT UP: