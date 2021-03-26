Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Snap Skid Against Hornets

Miami HEAT at Charlotte Hornets

Friday, March 27th @ 8:00PM

Location: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Charlotte recorded a, 129-121, overtime win in Miami. Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 66-45 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 27-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (stomach illness) is questionable to play in tonight's game vs the Hornets. Goran Dragic (back), KZ Okpala & Udonis Haslem (both health and safety protocols), and Nemanja Bjelica & Victor Oladipo (both trade pending) have all been ruled out.

- The HEAT have used 19 different starting line-ups this season.

- Bam Adebayo has dished out 211 assists and blocked 46 shots this season, currently only one of two players in the NBA with at least 200 assists and 40 blocks, joining only Giannis Antetokounmpo (263 asts and 53 blks).

- Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 29 points, dished out seven assists and blocked a career-tying five shots last night, becoming just the fourth player in team history to post a 25-point, 5-assist, 5-block game. He joins Dwyane Wade (three times), Shaquille O’Neal (2/5/05) and Alonzo Mourning (12/6/95) as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.3 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.