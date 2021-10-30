Gameday Rundown: HEAT Head To Memphis For First B2B

Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 30, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday, October 30th @ 8:00 PM

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G-League (Two-Way). Memphis: Kyle Anderson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Soreness) - Dillon Brooks, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hand; Fracture Recovery)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

- Last season, Memphis swept the series and has currently won three-straight overall. 

- The HEAT are 27-22 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-9 in home games and 11-13 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Tonight marks the second night of their first back-to-back set of the season after recording a, 114-99, win last night vs. CHA. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign. 

-Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career. 

-Tyler Herro has scored 110 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first five games by any HEAT reserve in team history. 

-The HEAT’s bench is averaging 45.0 points this season, the highest in the league. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 53-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
111.0 POINTS PER GAME 114.0
95.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.6
.451 FG PCT. .443
.391 OPPONENT FG PCT. .472
.295 3-PT FG PCT. .451
.844 FT PCT. .807
55.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 50.2
42.2 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.4
23.6 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.2
6.80 STEALS PER GAME 10.40
15.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.0
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.4
2.20 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.40
