Gameday Rundown: HEAT Head To Memphis For First B2B
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Saturday, October 30th @ 8:00 PM
Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G-League (Two-Way). Memphis: Kyle Anderson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Soreness) - Dillon Brooks, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hand; Fracture Recovery)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Memphis swept the series and has currently won three-straight overall.
- The HEAT are 27-22 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-9 in home games and 11-13 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Tonight marks the second night of their first back-to-back set of the season after recording a, 114-99, win last night vs. CHA. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.
-Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.
-Tyler Herro has scored 110 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first five games by any HEAT reserve in team history.
-The HEAT’s bench is averaging 45.0 points this season, the highest in the league.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 53-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|111.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.0
|95.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.6
|.451
|FG PCT.
|.443
|.391
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.472
|.295
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.451
|.844
|FT PCT.
|.807
|55.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|50.2
|42.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.4
|23.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.2
|6.80
|STEALS PER GAME
|10.40
|15.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.0
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.4
|2.20
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.40
NEXT UP: