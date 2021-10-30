Gameday Rundown: HEAT Head To Memphis For First B2B

Miami HEAT vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday, October 30th @ 8:00 PM

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G-League (Two-Way). Memphis: Kyle Anderson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Soreness) - Dillon Brooks, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hand; Fracture Recovery)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Memphis swept the series and has currently won three-straight overall.

- The HEAT are 27-22 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-9 in home games and 11-13 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Tonight marks the second night of their first back-to-back set of the season after recording a, 114-99, win last night vs. CHA. The HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.

-Tyler Herro has scored 110 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first five games by any HEAT reserve in team history.

-The HEAT’s bench is averaging 45.0 points this season, the highest in the league.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 53-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.