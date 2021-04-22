Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Game starts at 7:30PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Apr 22, 2021

Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks

Friday, April 23rd @ 7:30PM

Location: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 70-55 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-36 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- Trae Young (Left Ankle; Sprain) is out. 

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.

- The HEAT has currenly recorded consecutive 20-point wins, first a 22-point, 113-91, victory vs. HOU on 4/19 and then a 20-point, 107-87, win at SA on 4/21, marking their first consecutive 20-point victories since the 2016-17 season.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 23-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- Jimmy Butler recorded nine-straight multi-steal games from 3/31 – 4/16, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.

HEAT Category Hawks
106.5 POINTS PER GAME 113.7
107.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.6
.461 FG PCT. .464
.449 OPPONENT FG PCT. .462
.350 3-PT FG PCT. .372
.785 FT PCT. .810
42.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.4
43.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.0
26.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.2
7.66 STEALS PER GAME 6.93
14.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.3
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.5
4.12 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.76
