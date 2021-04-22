Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win
Game starts at 7:30PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks
Friday, April 23rd @ 7:30PM
Location: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.
- The HEAT are 70-55 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-36 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Trae Young (Left Ankle; Sprain) is out.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.
- The HEAT has currenly recorded consecutive 20-point wins, first a 22-point, 113-91, victory vs. HOU on 4/19 and then a 20-point, 107-87, win at SA on 4/21, marking their first consecutive 20-point victories since the 2016-17 season.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 23-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
- Jimmy Butler recorded nine-straight multi-steal games from 3/31 – 4/16, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.
|HEAT
|Category
|Hawks
|106.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.7
|107.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.6
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.464
|.449
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.462
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.372
|.785
|FT PCT.
|.810
|42.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.4
|43.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.0
|26.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.2
|7.66
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.93
|14.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.3
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.5
|4.12
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.76
NEXT UP: