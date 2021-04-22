Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks

Friday, April 23rd @ 7:30PM

Location: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 70-55 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-36 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Trae Young (Left Ankle; Sprain) is out.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.

- The HEAT has currenly recorded consecutive 20-point wins, first a 22-point, 113-91, victory vs. HOU on 4/19 and then a 20-point, 107-87, win at SA on 4/21, marking their first consecutive 20-point victories since the 2016-17 season.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 23-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

- Jimmy Butler recorded nine-straight multi-steal games from 3/31 – 4/16, the longest streak in team history and the longest in his career.