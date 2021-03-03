Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For Seven Straight Wins

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 2nd @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White



Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hawks meet for the second of three matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just playing each other on Sunday with the HEAT recording a, 109-99, victory.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has now won fourstraight at home against Atlanta, including seven of the last eight in Miami.

- The HEAT are 70-54 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 45-18 in home games and 25-36 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Knee; Inflammation) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT’s six-game winning streak is currently the longest winning streak in the NBA.

- Over their last five games, all wins, Miami’s defense has intensified in the fourth quarter, allowing just 20.2 points (101) on only 32.4 percent (33-of-102) from the field and 20.7 percent (12-of-58) from three-point range, including a +26 in the fourth quarter over that span.

- Bam Adebayo recorded his sixth consecutive double-double on 2/28 vs. ATL, tying the longest such streak of his career when he also posted six-straight from 12/6/19 – 12/16/19. Additionally, he has now totaled a team-leading 20 double-doubles this season.