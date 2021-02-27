Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Hawks, Go For 6th Straight Win
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami HEAT
Sunday, February 28th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hawks meet for their first of three matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has now won three-straight at home against Atlanta, including six of the last seven in Miami.
- The HEAT are 69-54 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 44-18 in home games and 25-36 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- The HEAT’s five-game winning streak is currently the second-longest streak in the NBA.
- Miami has out-rebounded their last six opponents and has recorded a 12-4 record when out-rebounding opponents this season.
- The HEAT is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded 668 career wins (583 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, and according to the Associated Press, the 668 total wins are the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Hawks
|107.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.5
|109.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.3
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.455
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.362
|.793
|FT PCT.
|.818
|42.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.7
|43.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.9
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.3
|6.82
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.82
|16.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.5
|3.82
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.79
