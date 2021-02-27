Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Hawks, Go For 6th Straight Win

Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 26, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami HEAT

Sunday, February 28th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hawks meet for their first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has now won three-straight at home against Atlanta, including six of the last seven in Miami.

- The HEAT are 69-54 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 44-18 in home games and 25-36 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- The HEAT’s five-game winning streak is currently the second-longest streak in the NBA.

- Miami has out-rebounded their last six opponents and has recorded a 12-4 record when out-rebounding opponents this season.

- The HEAT is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded 668 career wins (583 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, and according to the Associated Press, the 668 total wins are the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.

HEAT Category Hawks
107.7 POINTS PER GAME 113.5
109.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.3
.464 FG PCT. .455
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .362
.793 FT PCT. .818
42.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.7
43.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.9
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.3
6.82 STEALS PER GAME 6.82
16.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.5
3.82 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.79
