Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Hawks, Go For 6th Straight Win

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami HEAT

Sunday, February 28th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hawks meet for their first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has now won three-straight at home against Atlanta, including six of the last seven in Miami.

- The HEAT are 69-54 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 44-18 in home games and 25-36 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- The HEAT’s five-game winning streak is currently the second-longest streak in the NBA.

- Miami has out-rebounded their last six opponents and has recorded a 12-4 record when out-rebounding opponents this season.

- The HEAT is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded 668 career wins (583 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, and according to the Associated Press, the 668 total wins are the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.