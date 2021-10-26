Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Test In Brooklyn

Miami HEAT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, October 27th @ 7:30PM

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tipoff: 7:40PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Free Shipping on domestic orders over $50 - Online only

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Out, Ineligible To Play

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro has scored 70 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first three games by any HEAT reserve in team history.

- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.

- Duncan Robinson was the only HEAT player to appear in every game last season and has now done so in 150-straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.