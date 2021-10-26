Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Test In Brooklyn

Tune In at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Tyler Herro
Posted: Oct 26, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, October 27th @ 7:30PM

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tipoff: 7:40PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Free Shipping on domestic orders over $50 - Online only

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Out, Ineligible To Play

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. 

- Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. 

- The HEAT are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games. 

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro has scored 70 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first three games by any HEAT reserve in team history. 

- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career. 

- Duncan Robinson was the only HEAT player to appear in every game last season and has now done so in 150-straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history. 

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
111.7 POINTS PER GAME 104.3
95.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.3
.464 FG PCT. .442
.393 OPPONENT FG PCT. .434
.316 3-PT FG PCT. .343
.797 FT PCT. .750
51.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.3
44.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.5
24.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.5
7.33 STEALS PER GAME 6.25
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
16.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 10.5
2.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.75
Tags
Herro, Tyler, Lowry, Kyle, Robinson, Duncan, Heat

Related Content

Herro, Tyler

Lowry, Kyle

Robinson, Duncan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter