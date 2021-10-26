Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Test In Brooklyn
Tune In at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wednesday, October 27th @ 7:30PM
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Tipoff: 7:40PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Out, Ineligible To Play
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Tyler Herro has scored 70 points off the bench so far this season, the most in the first three games by any HEAT reserve in team history.
- Kyle Lowry is just one double-figure scoring effort short from the 700th of his career.
- Duncan Robinson was the only HEAT player to appear in every game last season and has now done so in 150-straight dating back to 4/9/19, the fifth-longest streak in team history.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|111.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|104.3
|95.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.3
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.442
|.393
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.434
|.316
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.343
|.797
|FT PCT.
|.750
|51.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.3
|44.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.5
|24.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.5
|7.33
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.25
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|16.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|10.5
|2.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.75
NEXT UP: