Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans On Christmas Day

Posted: Dec 24, 2020

Miami HEAT vs New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, December 25th @ 12:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 11:30AM 

Tipoff: 12:15PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season-series 1-1.

- Miami has won four of the last five against New Orleans at home.

- The HEAT is 19-20 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 14-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) are both questionable to play.

- This marks the 12th time we've played on Christmas Day over the last 16 seasons. 

- The last time Miami played on Christmas was in 2015 in a, 94-88, overtime win against the Pelicans.

- We've won our last seven consecutive Christmas Day games and are currently 10-2 (.833) on the holiday, including a perfect 5-0 at home.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded a perfect 7-0 record on Christmas Day, tying Les Harrison (7-0) for the best Christmas Day record in NBA history (minimum five games).

- Jimmy Butler recorded a career-high seven steals in our season opener on Wednesday. It's the most in a season-opener in HEAT franchise history. 

HEAT Category Pelicans
107.0 POINTS PER GAME 113.0
113.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 99.0
.506 FG PCT. .525
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .427
.350 3-PT FG PCT. .452
.842 FT PCT. .500
43.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.0
41.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 35.0
25.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 30.0
11.0 STEALS PER GAME 13.00
22.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 27.0
18.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 21.0
2.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 7.00
