Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans On Christmas Day

Miami HEAT vs New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, December 25th @ 12:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 11:30AM

Tipoff: 12:15PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season-series 1-1.

- Miami has won four of the last five against New Orleans at home.

- The HEAT is 19-20 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 14-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) are both questionable to play.

- This marks the 12th time we've played on Christmas Day over the last 16 seasons.

- The last time Miami played on Christmas was in 2015 in a, 94-88, overtime win against the Pelicans.

- We've won our last seven consecutive Christmas Day games and are currently 10-2 (.833) on the holiday, including a perfect 5-0 at home.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded a perfect 7-0 record on Christmas Day, tying Les Harrison (7-0) for the best Christmas Day record in NBA history (minimum five games).

- Jimmy Butler recorded a career-high seven steals in our season opener on Wednesday. It's the most in a season-opener in HEAT franchise history.