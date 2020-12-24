Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pelicans On Christmas Day
Game starts at 12PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs New Orleans Pelicans
Friday, December 25th @ 12:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena
TV: FOX Sports Sun & ESPN
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 11:30AM
Tipoff: 12:15PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season-series 1-1.
- Miami has won four of the last five against New Orleans at home.
- The HEAT is 19-20 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 14-6 in home games and 5-14 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) are both questionable to play.
- This marks the 12th time we've played on Christmas Day over the last 16 seasons.
- The last time Miami played on Christmas was in 2015 in a, 94-88, overtime win against the Pelicans.
- We've won our last seven consecutive Christmas Day games and are currently 10-2 (.833) on the holiday, including a perfect 5-0 at home.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded a perfect 7-0 record on Christmas Day, tying Les Harrison (7-0) for the best Christmas Day record in NBA history (minimum five games).
- Jimmy Butler recorded a career-high seven steals in our season opener on Wednesday. It's the most in a season-opener in HEAT franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Pelicans
|107.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.0
|113.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|99.0
|.506
|FG PCT.
|.525
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.427
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.452
|.842
|FT PCT.
|.500
|43.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.0
|41.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|35.0
|25.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|30.0
|11.0
|STEALS PER GAME
|13.00
|22.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|27.0
|18.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|21.0
|2.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|7.00
NEXT UP: