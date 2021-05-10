Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Season Series Against Celtics

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Tuesday, May 11th @ 7:30PM

Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. It is also the second of consecutive games in Boston after Miami just recorded a, 130-124, win on Sunday.

- With the teams having split both previous matchups, 1-1, the winner of tonight’s game will hold the playoff tiebreaker.

- The HEAT are 49-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 20-41 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) is out.

- Jaylen Brown (Left Scapholunate; Ligament Tear) is out.

- The HEAT has now clinched a Top 8 seed and at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.9 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.8 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Miami scored 79 first half points at BOS on 5/9, the second-most in team history, only their 82 first half points on 2/22/20 vs. CLE are more.