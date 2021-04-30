Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Cavs In Cleveland

Miami HEAT at Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday, May 1st @ 8:00PM

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

- So far this season, Miami has recorded wins in both meetings and with a win will sweep the season series for the second time in three seasons as Miami has won 10 of the last 11 matchups against the Cavs overall.

- The HEAT are 72-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right Knee; Soreness) are out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded 97 steals this season, just four short from his eighth-straight 100-steal season, which would tie for the longest active streak in the NBA (James Harden).

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.2 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.2 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on 496 career three-point field goals in 151 career games, just four short of his 500th career trey.