Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, April 3rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-98, win on 3/16 and has now currently won 19-straight home games against the Cavs.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 71- 46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 46-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT has currently won 19-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.

- Miami is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.