Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT
Saturday, April 3rd @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: Bally Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-98, win on 3/16 and has now currently won 19-straight home games against the Cavs.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.
- The HEAT are 71- 46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 46-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.
What to watch for:
- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT has currently won 19-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.
- Miami is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Cavs
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|102.7
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.1
|.457
|FG PCT.
|.448
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.478
|.344
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.335
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.725
|42.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.0
|44.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.1
|7.31
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.23
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.6
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|4.12
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.04
