Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 4th Straight Win

Miami HEAT
Posted: Apr 03, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, April 3rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-98, win on 3/16 and has now currently won 19-straight home games against the Cavs.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 71- 46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 46-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

- KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- The HEAT has currently won 19-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.

- Miami is currently holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA. 

- Andre Iguodala enters tonight’s game just two steals short from tying Magic Johnson for 23rd on the all-time steals list.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 10 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

HEAT Category Cavs
106.2 POINTS PER GAME 102.7
107.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.1
.457 FG PCT. .448
.444 OPPONENT FG PCT. .478
.344 3-PT FG PCT. .335
.791 FT PCT. .725
42.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.0
44.2 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.2
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.1
7.31 STEALS PER GAME 8.23
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.6
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
4.12 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.04
