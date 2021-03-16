Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1, and have currently won a franchise record 18-straight games against the Cavs in Miami.

- The HEAT are 70-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 45-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis), Tyler Herro (Right Shoulder; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable to play. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) is questionable.

- The HEAT has currently won 18-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.

- Miami has won 10 of their last 11 games, including four-straight.

- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.

- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.