Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT
Tuesday, March 16th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1, and have currently won a franchise record 18-straight games against the Cavs in Miami.
- The HEAT are 70-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 45-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis), Tyler Herro (Right Shoulder; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable to play. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) is questionable.
- The HEAT has currently won 18-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.
- Miami has won 10 of their last 11 games, including four-straight.
- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.
- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Cavs
|106.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|103.4
|107.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.8
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.450
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.481
|.349
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.340
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.720
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.2
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.4
|25.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.2
|7.41
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.24
|15.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.8
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|3.95
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.26
NEXT UP: