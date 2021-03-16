Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 15, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1, and have currently won a franchise record 18-straight games against the Cavs in Miami.

- The HEAT are 70-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 45-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinitis), Tyler Herro (Right Shoulder; Strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable to play. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) is questionable. 

- The HEAT has currently won 18-straight games against Cleveland in Miami, the longest home win streak against any opponent in team history.

- Miami has won 10 of their last 11 games, including four-straight.

- Adebayo is just 14 points short from his 3,000th career point.

- Miami is a perfect 9-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Cavs
106.6 POINTS PER GAME 103.4
107.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.8
.461 FG PCT. .450
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .481
.349 3-PT FG PCT. .340
.791 FT PCT. .720
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.2
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.4
25.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.2
7.41 STEALS PER GAME 8.24
15.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.8
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
3.95 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.26
