Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Bulls
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT
Saturday, April 23rd @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-90, win in Chicago on 3/12.
- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0.
- The HEAT are 57-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.
- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.
- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 24-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history.
- Miami started it’s 24th different line-up this season on 4/19 vs. HOU, the fifth-most during a single-season in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bulls
|106.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.8
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.9
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.479
|.451
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.476
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.368
|.786
|FT PCT.
|.801
|41.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.5
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.0
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.8
|7.70
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.75
|14.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|4.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.25
