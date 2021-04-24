Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, April 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Check league standings: view here

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-90, win in Chicago on 3/12.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0.

- The HEAT are 57-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.

- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 24-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history.

- Miami started it’s 24th different line-up this season on 4/19 vs. HOU, the fifth-most during a single-season in team history.