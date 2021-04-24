Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Bulls

Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Apr 23, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT

Saturday, April 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-90, win in Chicago on 3/12.

- Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0.

- The HEAT are 57-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 42 occasions.

- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.

- Duncan Robinson has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in 24-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history.

- Miami started it’s 24th different line-up this season on 4/19 vs. HOU, the fifth-most during a single-season in team history. 

HEAT Category Bulls
106.4 POINTS PER GAME 111.8
107.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.9
.461 FG PCT. .479
.451 OPPONENT FG PCT. .476
.350 3-PT FG PCT. .368
.786 FT PCT. .801
41.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.5
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.0
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.8
7.70 STEALS PER GAME 6.75
14.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
4.13 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.25
