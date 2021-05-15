Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, May 15th @ 8:00PM

Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Check league standings: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the teams split the previous two meetings, 1-1, both in Miami.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 71-46 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Kendrick Nunn (Left Calf; Soreness) is questionable.

- The HEAT have clinched at least a Top 6 seed and their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It marks their 10th in 13 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, only two teams (Boston-11 & San Antonio-11) currently have more over that span.

- Since returning from injury, Tyler Herro has shot 62% (31-50) from the field and 64% (16-of-25) from downtown in his last four games.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 22 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 45 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 39.2 percent shooting on the season, including only 32.7 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.