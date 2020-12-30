Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out 2020 Against Bucks

Miami HEAT vs Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, December 30th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks meet for the second of consecutive matchups, having just played each other last night with Milwaukee recording a win.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season-series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 70-46 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 36-21 in home games and 34-25 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) is out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) is probable.

- Tonight marks as the second of consecutive games at home, both against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first of two sets of home-and-home games in the first half of the season with the next set coming on 1/27 vs. DEN and then 1/28 vs. LAC.

- The HEAT has played home games on consecutive nights 24 previous times in franchise history, having won both games eight times, split the pair on 10 occasions and dropped both games six times.

- Jimmy Butler recorded a career-high seven steals in our Opening Night Game at Orlando. His seven steals marked the most in a season-opener in HEAT franchise history, surpassing the previous record of five held by Mario Chalmers on 10/29/13 vs. CHI.