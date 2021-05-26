Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Protect Home Court In Game 3

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, May 27th @ 7:30PM

Bucks lead series 2-0

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (12), Trevor Ariza (12) and Jimmy Butler (10) became just the fourth trio in team history on 5/22 to each grab double-figure rebounds in the same postseason game with the last occurence on 4/27/11 vs. PHI when Chris Bosh (11), Dwyane Wade (11) and LeBron James (10) each accomplished the feat.

- HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has recorded an 85-56 (.603) postseason record, the fifth-highest winning percentage in NBA history (min. 100 games). He has recorded the most playoff wins and tied the most postseason series wins in the NBA since taking over the reigns as Miami’s head coach in 2008-09.

- Duncan Robinson has totaled 71 postseason three-point field goals as a member of the HEAT, already the seventh-most in team history and just one short from tying Ray Allen for the sixth most.

- Jimmy Butler recorded two steals in Game 2 at MIL on 5/24 as he has now totaled 45 postseason steals as a member of the HEAT. That already marks as the eighth-most in team history and just one short from tying Tim Hardaway for the seventh most.

Series so far:

Game 1 - Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.

Game 2 - The HEAT fell to the Bucks 132-98. Dewayne Dedmon led the scoring with 19 points.