Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, March 25th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series with each team winning on their home court.

- The HEAT are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.4 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Miami has used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra coached in his 1,000th career regular season game on 3/17, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).