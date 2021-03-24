Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Blazers
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami HEAT
Thursday, March 25th @ 7:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:45PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series with each team winning on their home court.
- The HEAT are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.4 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.
- Miami has used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra coached in his 1,000th career regular season game on 3/17, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).
|HEAT
|Category
|Blazers
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.4
|107.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|115.5
|.456
|FG PCT.
|.444
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.481
|.343
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.379
|.798
|FT PCT.
|.836
|42.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.5
|44.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.3
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|20.0
|7.39
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.05
|15.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.4
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|4.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.98
NEXT UP: