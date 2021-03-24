Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Homestand Against Blazers

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 24, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, March 25th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:45PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series with each team winning on their home court.

- The HEAT are 23-40 all-time versus Portland during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Udonis Haslem (Health and Safety Protocols) and KZ Okpala (Health and Safety Protocols) are out. Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Goran Dragic (Lower Back; Spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT is currently holding opponents to just 40.4 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

- Miami has used 18 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra coached in his 1,000th career regular season game on 3/17, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).

HEAT Category Blazers
106.2 POINTS PER GAME 114.4
107.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 115.5
.456 FG PCT. .444
.444 OPPONENT FG PCT. .481
.343 3-PT FG PCT. .379
.798 FT PCT. .836
42.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.5
44.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.3
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 20.0
7.39 STEALS PER GAME 7.05
15.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.4
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.7
4.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.98
