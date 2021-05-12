Gameday Rundown: HEAT Play Final ViceVersa Game

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami HEAT

Thursday, May 13th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami met the Sixers in consecutive games on the road with limited players due to Health and Safety Protocols, resulting in two loses.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has currently won 10 of the last 11 games in Miami against the Sixers.

- The HEAT are 64-62 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (Right Eye; Contusion) is questionable.

- Joel Embiid (Non-COVID Illness) is questionable.

- The HEAT have clinched at least a Top 6 seed and their 22nd playoff berth in franchise history. It marks their 10th in 13 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, only two teams (Boston-11 & San Antonio-11) currently have more over that span.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 44 occasions.

- Bam Adebayo has limited guards to just 38.9 percent shooting on the season, including only 31.8 percent from threepoint range. Additionally, regardless of position, he has held some of the league’s top offensive players well below their averages this season.

- Jimmy Butler is just 18 points short of his 11,000th career point.