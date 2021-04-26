Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT

Monday, April 26th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Check league standings: view here

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third and final matchup this regular season after just facing off on Saturday.

- So far this season, Miami was won. both contests and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.

- The HEAT are 58-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right knee; Soreness) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (Right elbow; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT will move into 6th place in the East with a win.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s next win will be the 600th regular season victory of his career.

- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 43 occasions.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.