Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Bulls
Game starts at 8PM on Bally Sports Sun
Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT
Monday, April 26th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
Attend the game: Buy tickets here
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Check league standings: view here
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third and final matchup this regular season after just facing off on Saturday.
- So far this season, Miami was won. both contests and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.
- The HEAT are 58-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right knee; Soreness) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (Right elbow; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT will move into 6th place in the East with a win.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s next win will be the 600th regular season victory of his career.
- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.
- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 43 occasions.
- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bulls
|106.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.6
|107.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.8
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.479
|.451
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.476
|.350
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.368
|.787
|FT PCT.
|.803
|41.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.5
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.9
|26.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.8
|7.75
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.75
|14.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.5
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|4.10
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.22
NEXT UP: