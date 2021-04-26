Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Bulls

Miami HEAT
Chicago Bulls vs Miami HEAT

Monday, April 26th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third and final matchup this regular season after just facing off on Saturday.

- So far this season, Miami was won. both contests and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season.

- The HEAT are 58-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) and Victor Oladipo (Right knee; Soreness) are out. Tyler Herro (Right Foot; Soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (Right elbow; Soreness) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT will move into 6th place in the East with a win.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s next win will be the 600th regular season victory of his career.

- Goran Dragić is only 10 assists short from his 2,000th assist as a member of the HEAT, he would become just the fourth player in team history to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade, Tim Hardaway and Mario Chalmers.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 21 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 43 occasions.

- Jimmy Butler has recorded 11 double-figure rebound games this season, already the most for a single season in his career, surpassing his previous high of nine he set twice, first in 2016-17 and again last season.

HEAT Category Bulls
106.4 POINTS PER GAME 111.6
107.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.8
.461 FG PCT. .479
.451 OPPONENT FG PCT. .476
.350 3-PT FG PCT. .368
.787 FT PCT. .803
41.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.5
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.9
26.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.8
7.75 STEALS PER GAME 6.75
14.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.5
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
4.10 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.22
