Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Even The Series In Game 2
Game starts at 7:30PM on Bally Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks
Monday, May 24th @ 7:30PM
Bucks lead series 1-0
Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT
HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1.
- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.
- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, first 4-0 in the 2013 First Round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals.
What to watch for:
- Bam Adebayo (12), Trevor Ariza (12) and Jimmy Butler (10) became just the fourth trio in team history to each grab double-figure rebounds in the same postseason game with the last occurence on 4/27/11 vs. PHI when Chris Bosh (11), Dwyane Wade (11) and LeBron James (10) each accomplished the feat.
- The HEAT connected on 20 three-point field goals in Game 1, the most for a single postseason game in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 18 which was set twice. Additionally, Duncan Robinson hit seven from downtown, tying the most by a HEAT player for a single playoff game in team history.
- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 19 consecutive games (including the last 18 of the regular season), the longest such streak in franchise history
- Miami enters the 2021 Playoffs with an all-time 138-107 (.563) postseason record, the third-highest in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (.601) and Boston Celtics (.569).
- Miami has currently won at least one postseason road game in 23 consecutive series, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.
Series so far:
- Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.
|HEAT
|Category
|Bucks
|107.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.0
|.364
|FG PCT.
|.438
|.400
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.161
|.789
|FT PCT.
|.625
|51.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|64.0
|22.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|19.0
|8.00
|STEALS PER GAME
|11.00
|17.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|18.0
|3.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|1.00
NEXT UP: