Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Even The Series In Game 2

Miami HEAT at Milwaukee Bucks

Monday, May 24th @ 7:30PM

Bucks lead series 1-0

Location: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-game: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1.

- The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games.

- Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, first 4-0 in the 2013 First Round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (12), Trevor Ariza (12) and Jimmy Butler (10) became just the fourth trio in team history to each grab double-figure rebounds in the same postseason game with the last occurence on 4/27/11 vs. PHI when Chris Bosh (11), Dwyane Wade (11) and LeBron James (10) each accomplished the feat.

- The HEAT connected on 20 three-point field goals in Game 1, the most for a single postseason game in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 18 which was set twice. Additionally, Duncan Robinson hit seven from downtown, tying the most by a HEAT player for a single playoff game in team history.

- The HEAT has currently scored at least 100 points in 19 consecutive games (including the last 18 of the regular season), the longest such streak in franchise history

- Miami enters the 2021 Playoffs with an all-time 138-107 (.563) postseason record, the third-highest in NBA history, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (.601) and Boston Celtics (.569).

- Miami has currently won at least one postseason road game in 23 consecutive series, tying the longest such streak in NBA history.

Series so far:

- Despite drilling a postseason franchise-record 20 treys, Miami fell to Milwaukee 109-107 in overtime of Game 1. Goran Dragic led the HEAT with 25 off the bench while Duncan Robinson added 24 on 7 made 3s.