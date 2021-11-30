Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, December 1st @ 7:30 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game:



Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and have currently won a franchise-record 20 consecutive home games against the Cavs.

-The HEAT are 73-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-13 in home games and 26-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami is holding teams to 103.3 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA as tonight’s opponent, the Cavs, are second at 102.6.

-Jimmy Butler is just five offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on 593 career three-point field goals, just seven short from the 600th of his career. Robinson enters the 182nd game of his career tonight and would become the fastest player in NBA history to reach the 600-mark, surpassing the current quickest by 58 games (Donovan Mitchell in 240 games).

-Over his last six games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.3 points (80 total) while shooting 44.3 percent (27-of-61) from the field and 45 percent (18-of-40) from three-point range.