Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With Atlanta

Miami HEAT vs. Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday, January 12th @ 7:30 PM

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Atlanta: Clint Capela, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Sharife Cooper, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Sprain) - Solomon Hill, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Tear) - De'Andre Hunter, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Injury Recovery) - Cam Reddish, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

Last season, Atlanta won the series, 2-1.

The HEAT are 70-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

Tonight’s game in Atlanta marks as the final division opponent Miami will face for the first time having already played Orlando three times (3-0), Washington three times (2-1) and Charlotte once (1-0), going 6-1 within the division. It also is the first of consecutive games against the Hawks with their next matchup coming on Friday, 1/14, marking the second such occurrence this season after the HEAT played the Wizards on 11/18 and then again on 11/20, splitting the games with each team winning at home.

Miami enters their 25th road game of the season tonight, tying for the most road games in the NBA, joining Charlotte and Orlando as the HEAT hold the best record amongst the top 15th most traveled teams.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed at least 16 rebounds in four-straight games after recording 16 rebounds on 1/2 at SAC, 17 on 1/3 at GS, 16 on 1/5 at POR and 16 on 1/8 at PHO. He has now become the last rookie in the NBA to grab at least 16 boards in four consecutive games since the 1980-81 season when Larry Smith did so in eight-straight from 1/28/81 – 2/13/81. He also did so all on the road with the last rookie to do so in four-straight road games was Dave Cowens from 10/13/70 – 10/18/70. No rookie in NBA history has ever done it in five consecutive road games. Additionally, the four games with at least 16 rebounds ties the second-longest overall streak in HEAT history.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed at least 12 rebounds in 11-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Additionally, he is the last NBA rookie to do so in at least 11 consecutive games since Blake Griffin did so in 11-straight from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11. The last rookie to accomplish the feat in 12-straight games was Sam Lacey from 2/28/71 – 3/21/71. Below are the longest 12+ rebound streaks in HEAT history.