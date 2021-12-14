Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With 76ers

Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. 76ers
Posted: Dec 14, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, December 15th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Tipoff: 7:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Extra 50% off sale items

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery);

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, the Sixers won the series, 2-1, and have won the last eight of nine in Philadelphia. 

-The HEAT are 65-62 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 23-40 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history. 

-Miami is holding teams to 104.1 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA. 

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 47 with Kyle Lowry taking 16, the most in the NBA.

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 175-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the longest streak in team history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174 consecutive games. 

 

HEAT Category Opponent
107.1 POINTS PER GAME 106.0
104.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.6
.462 FG PCT. .458
.439 OPPONENT FG PCT. .452
.360 3-PT FG PCT. .349
.799 FT PCT. .813
44.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.1
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.0
25.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.4
7.39 STEALS PER GAME 7.82
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.7
15.8 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
3.07 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.04
Tags
Lowry, Kyle, Robinson, Duncan, Heat

Related Content

Lowry, Kyle

Robinson, Duncan

Heat

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter