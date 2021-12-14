Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With 76ers

Miami HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, December 15th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Tipoff: 7:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery);

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

-Last season, the Sixers won the series, 2-1, and have won the last eight of nine in Philadelphia.

-The HEAT are 65-62 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 23-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history.

-Miami is holding teams to 104.1 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA.

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 47 with Kyle Lowry taking 16, the most in the NBA.

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 175-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the longest streak in team history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174 consecutive games.