Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With 76ers
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wednesday, December 15th @ 7:00 PM
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Tipoff: 7:00 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery);
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.
-Last season, the Sixers won the series, 2-1, and have won the last eight of nine in Philadelphia.
-The HEAT are 65-62 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 23-40 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history.
-Miami is holding teams to 104.1 points this season, the third-lowest in the NBA.
-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 47 with Kyle Lowry taking 16, the most in the NBA.
-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 175-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the longest streak in team history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174 consecutive games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.1
|POINTS PER GAME
|106.0
|104.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.6
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.458
|.439
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.452
|.360
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.349
|.799
|FT PCT.
|.813
|44.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.1
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.0
|25.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.4
|7.39
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.82
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|15.8
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|3.07
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.04
