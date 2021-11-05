Gameday Rundown: Face-Off With The West's Top Seed
Utah Jazz vs. Miami HEAT
Saturday, November 6th @ 7:30 PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: City - Miami Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Max Strus, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Utah: Donovan Mitchell, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Royce O'Neale, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Udoka Azubuike, Out G League (On Assignment)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, they split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home floor as Miami has currently won four-straight against Utah at home.
-The HEAT are 30-38 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 11-24 in road games.
What to watch for:
-The HEAT are outscoring opponents by +8.1 points in the first quarter this season, outscoring their opponents by +65 (239-174).
-Miami is averaging a +12.5 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA, second to only tonight’s opponent, the Jazz (+12.6).
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history, and one short from tying the longest streak in franchise history, a record he previously set.
-Miami has held opponents to under 45 percent from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range in every game this season, marking as the longest such streak to begin a season in franchise history. Only one other team in NBA history has accomplished that feat through at least the first eight games of a season, when the New York Knicks did so in the first eight of the 2005-06 campaign.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.8
|98.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|100.1
|.456
|FG PCT.
|.453
|.390
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.442
|.397
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.412
|.831
|FT PCT.
|.819
|52.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|50.9
|41.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.1
|24.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|19.0
|7.50
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.13
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.3
|14.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.8
|2.25
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.63
