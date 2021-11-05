Gameday Rundown: Face-Off With The West's Top Seed

Utah Jazz vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, November 6th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Max Strus, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Utah: Donovan Mitchell, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Royce O'Neale, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Udoka Azubuike, Out G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, they split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home floor as Miami has currently won four-straight against Utah at home.

-The HEAT are 30-38 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 11-24 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT are outscoring opponents by +8.1 points in the first quarter this season, outscoring their opponents by +65 (239-174).

-Miami is averaging a +12.5 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA, second to only tonight’s opponent, the Jazz (+12.6).

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history, and one short from tying the longest streak in franchise history, a record he previously set.

-Miami has held opponents to under 45 percent from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range in every game this season, marking as the longest such streak to begin a season in franchise history. Only one other team in NBA history has accomplished that feat through at least the first eight games of a season, when the New York Knicks did so in the first eight of the 2005-06 campaign.