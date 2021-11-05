Gameday Rundown: Face-Off With The West's Top Seed

Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
Jazz vs. HEAT
Posted: Nov 05, 2021

Utah Jazz vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, November 6th @ 7:30 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Buy One, Get One – 50% Off Trophy Gold Jerseys

Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Max Strus, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Utah: Donovan Mitchell, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Royce O'Neale, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Udoka Azubuike, Out G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. 

-Last season, they split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home floor as Miami has currently won four-straight against Utah at home. 

-The HEAT are 30-38 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 11-24 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-The HEAT are outscoring opponents by +8.1 points in the first quarter this season, outscoring their opponents by +65 (239-174). 

-Miami is averaging a +12.5 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA, second to only tonight’s opponent, the Jazz (+12.6). 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 56-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history, and one short from tying the longest streak in franchise history, a record he previously set. 

-Miami has held opponents to under 45 percent from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range in every game this season, marking as the longest such streak to begin a season in franchise history. Only one other team in NBA history has accomplished that feat through at least the first eight games of a season, when the New York Knicks did so in the first eight of the 2005-06 campaign. 

HEAT Category Opponent
110.9 POINTS PER GAME 112.8
98.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 100.1
.456 FG PCT. .453
.390 OPPONENT FG PCT. .442
.397 3-PT FG PCT. .412
.831 FT PCT. .819
52.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME 50.9
41.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.1
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 19.0
7.50 STEALS PER GAME 7.13
15.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.3
14.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.8
2.25 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.63
Tags
Adebayo, Bam, Butler, Jimmy, Herro, Tyler, Lowry, Kyle, Robinson, Duncan

Related Content

Adebayo, Bam

Butler, Jimmy

Herro, Tyler

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter