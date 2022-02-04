Gameday Rundown: Divisional Showdown In Charlotte
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Charlotte Hornets
Saturday, February 5 @ 7:00 PM
Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Tipoff: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: All Star Player Collection - Jimmy Butler
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1, but Miami has won the last two consecutive.
- The HEAT are 68-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Jimmy Butler was selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Team. This marks Butler’s sixth career selection and second with the HEAT after also being selected in 2020. Miami has now had at least one All-Star in 16 of the last 18 seasons, tying only the Lakers for the most over that span. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 8PM on TNT in Cleveland, OH.
- Miami enters the fourth of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 30th road game of the season, tying for the most road games in the NBA.
- Kyle Lowry has started in 610-straight games in which he has appeared in.
- Tyler Herro has scored a team-leading 886 points this season, already surpassing his previous single-season high of 815 in 2020-21. Additionally, he has made a team-leading 329 field goals, also surpassing his single season high of 307 in 2020-21 and has dished out 178 assists, the third-most on the team, as he is just six short from his single season high of 184 in 2020-21.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|108.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.3
|104.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.6
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.375
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.366
|.813
|FT PCT.
|.736
|44.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.3
|41.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.5
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.0
|7.45
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.75
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.0
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|3.25
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.98
NEXT UP: