Gameday Rundown: Divisional Showdown In Charlotte

Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Hornets
Posted: Feb 04, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. Charlotte Hornets

Saturday, February 5 @ 7:00 PM

Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.
  • Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1, but Miami has won the last two consecutive.
  • The HEAT are 68-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Jimmy Butler was selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Team. This marks Butler’s sixth career selection and second with the HEAT after also being selected in 2020. Miami has now had at least one All-Star in 16 of the last 18 seasons, tying only the Lakers for the most over that span. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 8PM on TNT in Cleveland, OH.
  • Miami enters the fourth of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 30th road game of the season, tying for the most road games in the NBA.
  • Kyle Lowry has started in 610-straight games in which he has appeared in.
  • Tyler Herro has scored a team-leading 886 points this season, already surpassing his previous single-season high of 815 in 2020-21. Additionally, he has made a team-leading 329 field goals, also surpassing his single season high of 307 in 2020-21 and has dished out 178 assists, the third-most on the team, as he is just six short from his single season high of 184 in 2020-21.
HEAT Category Opponent
108.8 POINTS PER GAME 114.3
104.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.6
.460 FG PCT. .461
.444 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.375 3-PT FG PCT. .366
.813 FT PCT. .736
44.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.3
41.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.5
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 27.0
7.45 STEALS PER GAME 8.75
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.0
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
3.25 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.98
