Gameday Rundown: Divisional Showdown In Charlotte

Miami HEAT vs. Charlotte Hornets

Saturday, February 5 @ 7:00 PM

Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: All Star Player Collection - Jimmy Butler

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

Last season, Charlotte won the series, 2-1, but Miami has won the last two consecutive.

The HEAT are 68-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Jimmy Butler was selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Team. This marks Butler’s sixth career selection and second with the HEAT after also being selected in 2020. Miami has now had at least one All-Star in 16 of the last 18 seasons, tying only the Lakers for the most over that span. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 8PM on TNT in Cleveland, OH.

Miami enters the fourth of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 30th road game of the season, tying for the most road games in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry has started in 610-straight games in which he has appeared in.

Tyler Herro has scored a team-leading 886 points this season, already surpassing his previous single-season high of 815 in 2020-21. Additionally, he has made a team-leading 329 field goals, also surpassing his single season high of 307 in 2020-21 and has dished out 178 assists, the third-most on the team, as he is just six short from his single season high of 184 in 2020-21.