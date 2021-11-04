Gameday Rundown: Celtics Come To Town

Boston Celtics vs. Miami HEAT

Thursday, November 4th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Select Rubber Basketballs - $10



Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Victor Oladipo, Right Knee Injury Recovery, Out - Marcus Garrett, G League Two-Way Contract, Out - Max Strus, Left Knee Sprain, Out - KZ Okpala, Right Ankle Sprain, Questionable; Boston:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Celtics meet for the first of three matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1.

-The HEAT are 50-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 21-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Four different HEAT players scored at least 22 points on 11/2 at DAL, the first time it has happened in the same game in team history (Herro-25, Butler-23, Adebayo-22 & Lowry-22).

-Miami has held teams to under 50 percent shooting from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range in every game this season.

-The HEAT’s average margin of victory is +16.7, the highest in the NBA.

-Miami’s 6-1 record ties for the best start to a season in franchise history through seven games. The most recent time was in 2011-12 when they started the season 8-1 and went on to capture the NBA championship. The other two previous times the HEAT started 6-1 came in 2009-10 and 1999-00.

-Tyler Herro has scored 157 points off the bench this season, the most by a reserve through a team’s first seven games in NBA history.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 55-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history.

-The HEAT will wear their Miami Mashup City Edition uniform tonight. The uniform, which was designed in-house by the HEAT creative team, celebrates the most iconic on-court jerseys seen throughout the team’s 34-year history and is the first uniform in professional sports to feature unique individualized number styles, making no two jerseys the same. Fans can customize their own jersey with 5,256 possible number style combinations. The HEAT will also wear the jerseys on 11/6 vs. UT, 11/8 at DEN, 11/15 at OKC, 11/17 vs. NO, 11/18 vs. WAS and 11/27 at CHI.