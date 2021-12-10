Gameday Rundown: Bulls On Biscayne
Tune in at 8:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami HEAT
Saturday, December 11th @ 8:00 PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 8:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Tyler Herro Collection Vol. 2
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Quadriceps Contusion) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Chicago: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Bulls meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.
-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 107-104, win in Chicago on 11/27.
-The HEAT are 59-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games.
What to watch for:
-With a win tonight, Miami will hold a .500 all-time record (60-60) against Chicago for the first time in franchise history. The HEAT currently have a winning record against 17 teams, including every team in the Eastern Conference except Boston, Chicago, Indiana and New York.
-Over his last three games, Caleb Martin is averaging 18.3 points (55 total) while shooting 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field and 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from three-point range.
-Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 11-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.
-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 173-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history and just one short from tying the record held by Glen Rice at 174 games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.9
|104.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.2
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.468
|.442
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.446
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.366
|.804
|FT PCT.
|.820
|44.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.5
|42.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|24.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.3
|7.50
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.88
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|15.9
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.2
|2.92
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.73
NEXT UP: