Gameday Rundown: Bulls On Biscayne

Bulls vs. HEAT
Posted: Dec 10, 2021

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, December 11th @ 8:00 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Duncan Robinson, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Quadriceps Contusion) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Chicago: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Bulls meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 107-104, win in Chicago on 11/27. 

-The HEAT are 59-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-With a win tonight, Miami will hold a .500 all-time record (60-60) against Chicago for the first time in franchise history. The HEAT currently have a winning record against 17 teams, including every team in the Eastern Conference except Boston, Chicago, Indiana and New York. 

-Over his last three games, Caleb Martin is averaging 18.3 points (55 total) while shooting 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field and 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from three-point range. 

-Tyler Herro has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 11-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career. 

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 173-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, the second-longest streak in team history and just one short from tying the record held by Glen Rice at 174 games. 

HEAT Category Opponent
107.2 POINTS PER GAME 108.9
104.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.2
.461 FG PCT. .468
.442 OPPONENT FG PCT. .446
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .366
.804 FT PCT. .820
44.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.5
42.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.2
24.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.3
7.50 STEALS PER GAME 7.88
15.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
15.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.2
2.92 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.73
