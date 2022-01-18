Gameday Rundown: Blazers Visit MIA From PDX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, January 19th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Star Wars Tees

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play; Portland: Damian Lillard, Out, Injury/Illness (Core; muscle recovery) - CJ Elleby, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; sprain) - Larry Nance Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; inflammation) - Norman Powell, Doubtful, Personal Reasons - Dennis Smith Jr., Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; sprain) - Cody Zeller, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; patellar fracture)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-109, win in Portland on 1/5 and with a win would sweep the series for seventh time in team history and the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The HEAT are 25-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

Tyler Herro has scored a team-leading 786 points this season, already just 29 short from his single season high of 815 in 2020-21. Additionally, he has made a team-leading 290 field goals, only 17 shy from his single season high of 307 in 2020-21 and has dished out 153 assists, tying the second-most on the team, as he is just 31 short from his single season high of 184 in 2020-21.

January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, six of the HEAT’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month are all against teams that made the playoffs last season. So far, Miami is 4-1 this month against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Bam Adebayo returned to action on 1/17, recording 14 points and nine rebounds vs. TOR, after missing the previous 22 games due to right thumb surgery.

Jimmy Butler posted a 19-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double on 1/17 vs. TOR, his ninth as a member of the HEAT, tying the most in team history.