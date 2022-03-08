Gameday Rundown: Best In The West

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, March 9 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Nike Miami HEAT Showtime Hoodie - $99

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Phoenix: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 123-100, win in Phoenix on 1/8. With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season, having split the last two of three series.

The HEAT are 30-36 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 15-18 in road games.

What to watch for:

HEAT enter tonight’s game with the chance to sweep the Suns after defeating them 123-100 in Phoenix on 1/8 as Miami has already swept five other Western Conference teams this season, including Utah, Portland, New Orleans, San Antonio and Houston.

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 93 with Kyle Lowry taking 22, the second-most in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson has now connected on 717 career three-point field goals, the second-most in franchise history.

Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in seven-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. It’s also the longest 20-point game streak by any reserve since Lou Williams had an eight-game streak from 12/22/17 – 1/6/18.