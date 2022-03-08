Gameday Rundown: Best In The West
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami HEAT
Wednesday, March 9 @ 7:30 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Nike Miami HEAT Showtime Hoodie - $99
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Phoenix: Not Yet Submitted
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 123-100, win in Phoenix on 1/8. With a win, Miami would sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season, having split the last two of three series.
- The HEAT are 30-36 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 15-18 in road games.
What to watch for:
- HEAT enter tonight’s game with the chance to sweep the Suns after defeating them 123-100 in Phoenix on 1/8 as Miami has already swept five other Western Conference teams this season, including Utah, Portland, New Orleans, San Antonio and Houston.
- The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 93 with Kyle Lowry taking 22, the second-most in the NBA.
- Duncan Robinson has now connected on 717 career three-point field goals, the second-most in franchise history.
- Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in seven-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. It’s also the longest 20-point game streak by any reserve since Lou Williams had an eight-game streak from 12/22/17 – 1/6/18.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.9
|104.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.2
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.483
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.442
|.377
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.365
|.807
|FT PCT.
|.794
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.3
|41.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.5
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.2
|7.52
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.61
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|3.35
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.34
NEXT UP: