Gameday Rundown: Hitting The Road Again In Cleveland

Miami HEAT vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Monday, December 13th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Tipoff: 7:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Cleveland: Collin Sexton, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscal Tear) - RJ Nembhard Jr., Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

-Earlier this season, Cleveland recorded a, 111-85, win on 12/1, the first time they recorded a road victory against Miami in over 10 years since 1/25/10.

-The HEAT are 73-47 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 174-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, tying the longest streak in team history held by Glen Rice.

-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history.

-The HEAT connected on a franchise-tying 22 made three-point field goals on 12/8 vs. MIL.

-Tyler Herro has now scored 347 points off the bench this season, the most by any HEAT reserve through their first 17 games off the bench to start a season in team history.