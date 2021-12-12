Gameday Rundown: Hitting The Road Again In Cleveland

Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
HEAT vs. Cavs
Posted: Dec 12, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Monday, December 13th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Tipoff: 7:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: 

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Cleveland: Collin Sexton, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscal Tear) - RJ Nembhard Jr., Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, Cleveland recorded a, 111-85, win on 12/1, the first time they recorded a road victory against Miami in over 10 years since 1/25/10. 

-The HEAT are 73-47 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-33 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 174-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, tying the longest streak in team history held by Glen Rice. 

-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history. 

-The HEAT connected on a franchise-tying 22 made three-point field goals on 12/8 vs. MIL. 

-Tyler Herro has now scored 347 points off the bench this season, the most by any HEAT reserve through their first 17 games off the bench to start a season in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
107.6 POINTS PER GAME 106.0
104.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 102.2
.462 FG PCT. .459
.439 OPPONENT FG PCT. .443
.361 3-PT FG PCT. .353
.803 FT PCT. .789
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.1
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.1
25.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.9
7.52 STEALS PER GAME 7.64
14.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.8
15.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.3
3.04 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.57
Tags
Herro, Tyler, Robinson, Duncan, Heat

Related Content

Herro, Tyler

Robinson, Duncan

Heat

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter