Gameday Rundown: Hitting The Road Again In Cleveland
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Monday, December 13th @ 7:00 PM
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
Tipoff: 7:00 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Cleveland: Collin Sexton, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscal Tear) - RJ Nembhard Jr., Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.
-Earlier this season, Cleveland recorded a, 111-85, win on 12/1, the first time they recorded a road victory against Miami in over 10 years since 1/25/10.
-The HEAT are 73-47 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-33 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Duncan Robinson has now appeared in 174-straight games dating back to 4/9/19, tying the longest streak in team history held by Glen Rice.
-Miami dished out 37 assists on 12/11 vs. CHI, tying the fourth-most for a single game in team history.
-The HEAT connected on a franchise-tying 22 made three-point field goals on 12/8 vs. MIL.
-Tyler Herro has now scored 347 points off the bench this season, the most by any HEAT reserve through their first 17 games off the bench to start a season in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|106.0
|104.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|102.2
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.459
|.439
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.443
|.361
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.353
|.803
|FT PCT.
|.789
|44.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.1
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.1
|25.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.9
|7.52
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.64
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.8
|15.9
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.3
|3.04
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.57
NEXT UP: