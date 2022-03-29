Gameday Rundown: Back On The Road In Boston

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, March 30 @ 7:30 PM

Location:TD Garden, Boston, MA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Free Mashup Pin with Court Culture purchase of $30 or more

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Contusion) - Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (body; Non Covid Illness) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Mychal Mulder, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way);Boston: Jaylen Brown, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Tendinopathy) - Jayson Tatum, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Patella; Tendinopathy) - Robert Williams III, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscal Tear) - Matt Ryan, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Celtics meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, the Celtics have won both previous matchups, but Miami has won two of the last three in Boston.

Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 50-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 21-41 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT has now taken 106 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 61. The 106 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying the second-most by any player in the league.

Bam Adebayo has currently shot at least 50 percent from the field in 11-straight games, tying the longest such streak of his career.

Miami is 25-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 18-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, who leads all centers in steals per game at 1.47, helps anchor the HEAT’s defense that is giving up just 105.2 points per game, the fourth-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.4 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 23 times this season, posting a 22-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 38.4 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 26 percent and centers to 16.7 percent from downtown.