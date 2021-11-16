Gameday Rundown: Back Home Hosting Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, November 17th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mashup Jerseys – Gift With Purchase Included With Any Order



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pelicans meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against New Orleans in Miami and five-of-six overall.

-The HEAT are 21-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 15-6 in home games and 6-14 in road games.

What to watch for:

-The HEAT enter the first of five back-to-back home sets tonight, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 27 times in team history, having won both games nine times, splitting the pair 11 times and dropping both games on seven occasions. Additionally, the HEAT will play 14 back-to-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign.

-Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in four-straight games, the longest such streak of his career, after recording 27 at LAL on 11/10, 23 at LAC on 11/11, 27 at UTA on 11/13 and 26 at OKC on 11/15. Additionally, the last HEAT player to score at least 20 in four consecutive road games was Dwyane Wade in 2015-16 (22 at TOR on 1/22/16, 28 at CHI on 1/25/16, 27 at BKN on 1/26/16 & 24 at MIL on 1/29/16).

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 62-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.