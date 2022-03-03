Gameday Rundown: Back-To-Back In Brooklyn

Miami HEAT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Thursday, March 3 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Alt Channels: DTV 653-1 - AT&T 723 | AT&T HD 1723), League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Sprain)- P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Pain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment); Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Out, Ineligible To Play - Ben Simmons, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Joe Harris, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery) - Andre Drummond, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Soreness)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Nets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won both contests, first in Brooklyn on 10/27 and again in Miami on 2/12.

The HEAT are 77-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson has connected on 712 career three-point field goals, tying Eddie Jones for the second-most in franchise history, as he surpassed Glen Rice (708) last night in Milwaukee.

Miami enters the second of back-to-back road games tonight in Brooklyn, their 36th road game of the season, the most in the NBA.

Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in four straight games, tying the longest such streak of his career, after scoring 30 at MIL on 3/2, 20 vs. CHI on 2/28, 27 vs. SA on 2/26 and 25 at NY on 2/25. He previously accomplished the feat earlier this season from 11/10 – 11/15, doing so all on the road with Dwyane Wade being the last HEAT player to do so all on the road from 1/22/16 – 1/29/16.

Gabe Vincent connected on his 100th three-point field goal this season on 3/2 at MIL, becoming the fifth HEAT player to make at least 100 treys this season, joining Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. It marks as only the second time in franchise history Miami has had at least five different players connect on at least 100 three-point point field goals in a single season, joining the 2017-18 team with Wayne Ellington (227), Josh Richardson (127), Tyler Johnson (119), Goran Dragić (111) and Kelly Olynyk (106).