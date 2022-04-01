Gameday Rundown: Back-To-Back Begins In Chicago

Miami HEAT vs. Chicago Bulls

Saturday, April 2 @ 8:00 PM

Location:United Center, Chicago, IL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Red Logo Tee - $15 (Available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizing)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Contusion) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right SC; Contusion); Chicago:

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Bulls meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won all three previous matchups and with a win, will sweep the season series.

The HEAT has now won the season series for the fifth-straight year, recording victories in 13 of their last 16 overall matchups against Chicago. The HEAT are 61-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 36-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami is 25-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 18-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

The HEAT clinched their 23rd playoff berth in franchise history. It also marks their 11th in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, tying for the second-most in the NBA over that span (Boston-13, Portland-11 & San Antonio-11). Additionally, Miami has not missed the postseason in consecutive seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, the longest such active streak in the NBA, having last missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons back in 2001-02 & 2002-03.

Bam Adebayo has currently shot at least 50 percent from the field in 12-straight games, the longest such streak of his career.

Bam Adebayo, who leads all centers in steals per game at 1.48, helps anchor the HEAT’s defense that is giving up just 105.1 points per game, the third-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 107.9 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.2 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 38.4 percent from the field, including 34.3 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 25.6 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown.