Gameday Rundown: Back To Back With 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, January 15th @ 8:00 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: New Era Apparel 30% off

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play - Kyle Guy, Out, Ineligible To Play; Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Questionable, Elbow Soreness - Danny Green, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hip; Pain) - Shake Milton, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Contusion) - Ben Simmons, Out, Personal Reasons - Matisse Thybulle, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Soreness) - Jaden Springer, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and 76ers meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-95, win in Philadelphia on 12/15 as the HEAT has currently won four-straight against the Sixers in Miami.

The HEAT are 66-62 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 24-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT enter the second night of a back-to-back home set tonight after defeating Atlanta, 124-118, last night. This marks as the second of five home back-to-backs this season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 28 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 11 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in 13-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three held by both Michael Beasley and Rony Seikaly, and tying the overall second-longest ever in team history. Additionally, it is the longest streak by any NBA rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns did so in 15 consecutive games from 3/11/16 – 4/9/16.

Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 16 times this season and has now totaled 35 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. Additionally, his 16 20-point games off the bench this season are already the most for a single-season in team history.

Miami is 16-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.