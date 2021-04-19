Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Rockets On Noche Latina Presented By Café Bustelo

Houston Rockets vs Miami HEAT

Monday, April 19th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Rockets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-94, win in Houston on 2/11. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 34-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 13-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (foot), Goran Dragic (back) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are all listed as questionable to play in tonight's game vs the Rockets. Bam Adebayo (knee) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have all been ruled out.

- Bam Adebayo recorded 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, including the game-winning basket at the buzzer, vs. BKN on 4/18. It marked his third such 20-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist game, tying for the most such games in franchise history.

- Miami has held opponents to under 100 points 19 times this season, including under their opponents scoring average on 40 occasions.

- The HEAT have used 23 different starting line-ups this season.

- Dewayne Dedmon posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double on a perfect 1-of-1 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the line vs. BKN yesterday, becoming the only player in NBA history (since minutes became a stat in 1951) to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight made free throws in under 16 minutes of action.

- Duncan Robinson is currently the only HEAT player to appear in every game this season and has now done so in 132- straight dating back to 4/9/19, tying the sixth-longest streak in team history, and just two short from tying Isaac Austin for the fifth-longest such streak.