Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 6th Straight Win

Miami HEAT at Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday, March 17th @ 9:00PM

Location: FedExForum - Memphis, TN

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold (Available for purchase at midnight tonight)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court.

- Miami has currently won five of the last six overall matchups against Memphis.

- The HEAT are 27-20 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-12 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Stomach; Illness) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable.

- Tonight marks as Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s 1,000th career regular season game. He will become just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).

- Miami has recorded an 8-4 overall record (.667) on St. Patrick’s Day, but has gone 8-1 (.889) over their last nine with the three other loses coming in the first three years of the franchise (1989, 1990, 1991).

- The HEAT have currently won six-straight road games, tying the eighth-longest road streak in team history.

- Miami has won 11 of their last 12 games, including five-straight.

- The HEAT has held opponents to under 100 points in six of their last seven games.

- Butler has currently recorded at least one steal in a season-long 13 consecutive games.