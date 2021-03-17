Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 6th Straight Win

Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Mar 17, 2021

Miami HEAT at Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday, March 17th @ 9:00PM

Location: FedExForum - Memphis, TN

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold (Available for purchase at midnight tonight)

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court.

- Miami has currently won five of the last six overall matchups against Memphis.

- The HEAT are 27-20 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-12 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Stomach; Illness) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable. 

- Tonight marks as Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s 1,000th career regular season game. He will become just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).

- Miami has recorded an 8-4 overall record (.667) on St. Patrick’s Day, but has gone 8-1 (.889) over their last nine with the three other loses coming in the first three years of the franchise (1989, 1990, 1991).

- The HEAT have currently won six-straight road games, tying the eighth-longest road streak in team history.

- Miami has won 11 of their last 12 games, including five-straight.

- The HEAT has held opponents to under 100 points in six of their last seven games.

- Butler has currently recorded at least one steal in a season-long 13 consecutive games.

HEAT Category Grizzlies
106.8 POINTS PER GAME 111.7
107.3 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.4
.462 FG PCT. .466
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .473
.349 3-PT FG PCT. .354
.794 FT PCT. .784
42.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.9
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.6
26.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.8
7.50 STEALS PER GAME 9.94
15.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.6
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.6
4.00 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.25
Heat

