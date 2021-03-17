Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 6th Straight Win
Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Memphis Grizzlies
Wednesday, March 17th @ 9:00PM
Location: FedExForum - Memphis, TN
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM
Tipoff: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Earned - Trophy Gold (Available for purchase at midnight tonight)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court.
- Miami has currently won five of the last six overall matchups against Memphis.
- The HEAT are 27-20 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-8 in home games and 11-12 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Moe Harkless (Stomach; Illness) and Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Soreness) are out. Jimmy Butler (Right Ankle; Sprain) is questionable.
- Tonight marks as Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s 1,000th career regular season game. He will become just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).
- Miami has recorded an 8-4 overall record (.667) on St. Patrick’s Day, but has gone 8-1 (.889) over their last nine with the three other loses coming in the first three years of the franchise (1989, 1990, 1991).
- The HEAT have currently won six-straight road games, tying the eighth-longest road streak in team history.
- Miami has won 11 of their last 12 games, including five-straight.
- The HEAT has held opponents to under 100 points in six of their last seven games.
- Butler has currently recorded at least one steal in a season-long 13 consecutive games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Grizzlies
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.7
|107.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.4
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.466
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.473
|.349
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.354
|.794
|FT PCT.
|.784
|42.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.9
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.6
|26.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.8
|7.50
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.94
|15.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.6
|4.00
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.25
NEXT UP: